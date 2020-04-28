Clarence M. (Bud) Livermore, 86, of Stuart, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial at a Later Date
Name:Clarence M. (Bud) Livermore
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Stuart, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah and Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of Flowers directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment At Later Date: 
Notes:Bud passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center. A Memorial service will be scheduled later this summer. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com