Service:Private Graveside
Name:Cody Marlin Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age:27
From:Thurman, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation:There will be a visitation at a later date once restrictions from COVID-19 have been lifted.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Carsyn Thompson Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com