Cory Achenbaugh
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Cory Achenbaugh
Pronunciation: aww kin baw
Age: 46
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Carson Community Center - Carson
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA
Notes:

Cory passed away on January 11, 2020.  Condolences may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com