|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Cory Achenbaugh
|Pronunciation:
|aww kin baw
|Age:
|46
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 15, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Carson Community Center - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA
|Notes:
Cory passed away on January 11, 2020. Condolences may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com