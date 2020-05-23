Service:Graveside for Ashes
Name:Craig Bateman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday - May 29, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Tabor, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Tabor, IA Cemetery
