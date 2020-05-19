Cynthia "Cindy" Moore, 61, Clarinda, Ia
Service:                                            Open Visitation
Name:Cynthia Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 21, 2020
Visitation Start:1 pm
Visitation End:4 pm
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

We still have to practice social distancing.  No more than 10 people at a time in the building.