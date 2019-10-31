|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Cynthia Horejs
|Pronunciation:
|(rhymes with for) hor-esh
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 2, 2019
|Time:
|5:00 PM
|Location:
|American Legion Millard Post 374, 13913 S Street, Omaha, NE
|Visitation Location:
|~
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Cynthia unexpectedly passed away at her home on October 30, 2019. Condolences may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com