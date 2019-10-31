Cynthia Horejs
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Cynthia Horejs
Pronunciation:(rhymes with for)   hor-esh
Age:66
From:Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 2, 2019
Time:5:00 PM
Location:American Legion Millard Post 374, 13913 S Street, Omaha, NE
Visitation Location: ~
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Cynthia unexpectedly passed away at her home on October 30, 2019.  Condolences may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com