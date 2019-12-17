D.B. Mullins
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:D.B. Mullins
Age:90
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, December 20, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Friday, December 20, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Color Guard.
D.B. passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah.

