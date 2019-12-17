|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|D.B. Mullins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 20, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Friday, December 20, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Color Guard.
|Notes:
D.B. passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.