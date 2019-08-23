|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dale Watson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Stanton
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 3
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com