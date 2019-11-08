|Service:
|Funeral Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dale Weaver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 11, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 10, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dale's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
Cremation will follow the services with interment of ashes at the North Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
Dale passed away late Thursday evening in Creston.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
