|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dallas DeLoss Smalley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Depot Restaurant and Deli, Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Dallas passed away in 2012. A viewing of Dallas' poetry, music and art, music memorabilla, songs and a tip of the glass to send him on his way!