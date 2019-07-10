|Service:
|Celebration of Life gathering
|Name:
|Dan "Deacon" Grover
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Walnut AMVETS Post #45, 303 Antique City Drive, Walnut IA with a Meal and Party to Honor "Deacon's Last Ride"
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 14, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3 p.m.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment, with military honors will be held Monday, July 15, 11 a.m., Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa. A procession through Atlantic will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Roland Funeral Home.
Dan “Deacon” Grover, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.