Danny G. Puckett, 65, Maryville, MO
Service:Memorial 
Name:Danny G. Puckett
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 24, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO
Visitation Location:Barnard Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 24, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St., Barnard, Mo 64423
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mr. Puckett has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment will be held at a later date.