Danny G. Puckett, 65, Maryville, MO

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Danny G. Puckett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 24, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Barnard Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St., Barnard, Mo 64423
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Puckett has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment will be held at a later date.