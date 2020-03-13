Darlyne Hobson
Service: Funeral
Name: Darlyne Hobson
Pronunciation: Darleen
Age: 97
From: Mt. Ayr, IA
Previous: Macedonia, IA
Day and Date: Friday, March 20, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

Darlyne passed away March 12, 2020.  Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com