|Service:
|Casual Come & Go Gathering
|Name:
|David Bell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 19, 2019
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 19, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|1:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:30 P.m.
|Memorials:
|In his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324