|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|David Borck
|Pronunciation:
|rhymes with fork
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Passed way on March 14, 2020. Condolences to his family may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
David Borck, 58, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
