David Borck
Service: Graveside
Name: David Borck
Pronunciation: rhymes with fork
Age: 58
From: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 23, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Passed way on March 14, 2020.  Condolences to his family may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com