|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|David Crum
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 21, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church South of Wiota, Iowa.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
David Crum, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for David’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.