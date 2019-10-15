Service:
Celebration of Life
Name:David Crum
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, October 21, 2019
Time:2:00 pm
Location:First Lutheran Church South of Wiota, Iowa.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Notes:

David Crum, 57, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home.

Public viewing will be available at the Roland Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for David’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.