|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|David D. Moore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Notes:
|Dave unexpectedly passed away on Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com