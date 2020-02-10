Service:Pending
Name:David D. Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment At Later Date: 
Notes:Dave unexpectedly passed away on Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com