Dave Stevens
Service:Memorial
Name:David "Dave" L. Stevens
Age:67
From:Farragut, Iowa
Day and Date:October 26, 2019 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:October 25, 2019 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:To The Family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Dave passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at his home in  rural Farragut, Iowa.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.