|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|David Lane Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 17, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Garner Township Cemetery
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
David L. Wilson, 76, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
