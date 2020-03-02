|Service:
Funeral
Name:
David T. Smith
Pronunciation:
Age:
76
From:
Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:
Day and Date:
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Time:
10:30 a.m.
Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:
Friday, March 6
Visitation Start:
4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:
7:00 p.m.
Memorials:
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to be given to the family for later designation to the Buck Creek United Methodist Church, Atlantic Gospel Chapel, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, or the Atlantic Kiwanis Club.
Funeral Home:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:
Burial will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.
Notes:
David T. Smith, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for David’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
David T. Smith, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
