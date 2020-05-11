Service:Private Graveside 
Name:Dean Joan Ray
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 14, 2020
Time: 
Location:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Fairfax, MO
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Visitation Start:1 pm
Visitation End:5 pm
Memorials:Fairfax City Park c/o Fairfax City Hall
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: 
Notes:Social distancing rules will be observed during the visitation.