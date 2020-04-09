Dean L. Johnson, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date
|Name:
|Dean L. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Dean unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
