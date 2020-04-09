Dean L. Johnson, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date
Name:Dean L. Johnson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Dean unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.