|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Debbie Monahan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 12, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 11, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00 pm
|Memorials:
|As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to People For Paws in Debbie's name
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Deb unexpectedly passed away on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com