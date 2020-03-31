Deborah J. Rivers, 65, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a Later Date.
|Name:
|Deborah J. Rivers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Celebration of Life at Later Date.
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Deborah passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska following an extended illness. Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
