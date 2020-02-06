Debra M. Maher, 66, of Farragut, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
Name:Debra M. (Bredensteiner) Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous:Lewis, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, February 10, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery - Rural Northboro
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 9, 2020 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Farragut Fire & Rescue, American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment:St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery - Rural Northboro
Notes:Deb passed away on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at her home in Farragut. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com