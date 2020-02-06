Debra M. Maher, 66, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Debra M. (Bredensteiner) Maher
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lewis, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 10, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery - Rural Northboro
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Farragut Fire & Rescue, American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery - Rural Northboro
|Notes:
|Deb passed away on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at her home in Farragut. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com