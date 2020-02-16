Delbert King
Buy Now
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Delbert King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday ~ February 22, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday ~ February 22, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: service time at 10:30 AM
Memorials: May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery in Guss, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324