Delores A. Hart, 84, of Rural Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Delores A. Hart
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Rural Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 13, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:First Baptist Church - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Visitation Location:First Baptist Church - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 13, 2020 
Visitation Start:12:30 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Shenandoah First Baptist Church 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Delores passed away on Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with her family at www.swimemorial.com