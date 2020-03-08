|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Delores A. Hart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Rural Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|First Baptist Church - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah First Baptist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Delores passed away on Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with her family at www.swimemorial.com
