|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Delores Deitchler
|Pronunciation:
|Dite-chlur
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
Delores passed away December 29, 2019 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com