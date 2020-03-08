Service:Pending
Name:Delores Hart
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Rural Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Delores passed away on Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with her family at www.swimemorial.com