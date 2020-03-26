|atService:
Celebration of Life at a later date due to Federal & State Guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic.
|Name:
Dennis White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
65
|From:
Hastings, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials & Cards
Directed to the family at 35809 Paddock Ave. Hastings, IA 51540 for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
Malvern Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Dennis White, 65 of Hastings, Iowa
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
