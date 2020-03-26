atService:Celebration of Life at a later date due to Federal & State Guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Name:Dennis White
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From:Hastings, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials & CardsDirected to the family at 35809 Paddock Ave. Hastings, IA 51540 for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery at a later date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com