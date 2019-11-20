Diane D. Carlson, 60, of Loveland, Colorado
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Diane D. Carlson
Age:60
From:Loveland, Colorado
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Christian Fellowship Church - 906 Day St - Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, November 27, 2019 
Visitation Start:2:00 pm 
Visitation End:4:00 pm 
Memorials in Bob's name:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery At A Later Date.
Notes:Diane passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Denver Medical Center, Denver, Colorado.  Diane is the daughter of Carroll and Deloris (Scharp) Carlson.  To share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com