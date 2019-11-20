Diane D. Carlson, 60, of Loveland, Colorado

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Diane D. Carlson
|
|60
|Loveland, Colorado
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|
|
|
|Christian Fellowship Church - 906 Day St - Shenandoah
|Wednesday, November 27, 2019
|2:00 pm
|4:00 pm
|Directed to the Family
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Rose Hill Cemetery At A Later Date.
|Diane passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Denver Medical Center, Denver, Colorado. Diane is the daughter of Carroll and Deloris (Scharp) Carlson. To share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com