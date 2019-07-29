|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dillon Simpson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|23
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 1, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Calvary Baptist Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Calvary Baptist Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 31, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Baptist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dillon passed away July 27, 2019. Condolences and memories may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com