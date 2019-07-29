Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Dillon Simpson
Pronunciation: 
Age:23
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Calvary Baptist Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Calvary Baptist Church - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dillon passed away July 27, 2019. Condolences and memories  may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com