|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dixie Krotzinger
|Pronunciation:
Age: 64
|64
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Time:
|2-4 p.m.
|Location:
|Shenandoah Public Library
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Dixie passed away on 2-8-20 in her home. Dixie worked at Mondos in Shenandoah for the past 20 years until her health did not allow her to work anymore.
We will gather at the Library in honor of her love of books. She had many other interests including cooking, gardening, crocheting and gardening.
Please bring your favorite memories and stories of her so we can all remember her and get one last smile out of her.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
