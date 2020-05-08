Don McAllister
Service:Service of Remembrance
Name:Don McAllister 
Age:68 
From:Farragut, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday - May 16, 2020
Time:3:00 PM
Location:Freedom Corner - 601 Hartford St. - Farragut, IA
Visitation Location:Freedom Corner - 601 Hartford St. - Farragut, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday - May 16, 2020
Visitation Start:Celebration of Life - 1:00 PM
Visitation End:4:00 PM (Limited to 10 persons at one time)
Memorials:Fremont County Reserve Deputies OR Farragut Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Private Disposition of Ashes later - Farragut Cemetery
Notes:Due to ongoing Covid-19 Guidelines by the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, Visitation limited to 10 persons at one time, Service limited by building occupancy and Social Distancing of 6 feet. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 