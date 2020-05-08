|Service:
|Service of Remembrance
|Name:
|Don McAllister
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Farragut, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - May 16, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Freedom Corner - 601 Hartford St. - Farragut, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Freedom Corner - 601 Hartford St. - Farragut, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday - May 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Celebration of Life - 1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM (Limited to 10 persons at one time)
|Memorials:
|Fremont County Reserve Deputies OR Farragut Volunteer Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Disposition of Ashes later - Farragut Cemetery
|Notes:
|Due to ongoing Covid-19 Guidelines by the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, Visitation limited to 10 persons at one time, Service limited by building occupancy and Social Distancing of 6 feet. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
