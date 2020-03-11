|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donald Lee Pelzer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Marne, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 15, 2020
|Time:
|2 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, Masonic Service 4:45 p.m., followed by Family Visitation from
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials are preferred to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
Burial will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.
|Notes:
Donald Pelzer, 83, of Marne, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Don's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Don Pelzer, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.