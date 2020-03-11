Service:Funeral 
Name:Donald Lee Pelzer
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Marne, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, March 15, 2020
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, Masonic Service 4:45 p.m., followed by Family Visitation from 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials are preferred to the family for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:

Burial will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.

Notes:

Donald Pelzer, 83, of Marne, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Don's family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.