|Service:
|Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Donald Damewood
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Afton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church in Afton
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri
|Notes:
|http://www.powersfh.com/
Donald Damewood, 84, of Afton
Powers Funeral Home
