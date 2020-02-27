Donald Damewood, 84, of Afton
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Services
Name:Donald Damewood
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Afton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 29, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 28, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:United Methodist Church in Afton
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home, Afton, Iowa
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri
Notes:http://www.powersfh.com/