|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Donald Patterson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11 am
|Visitation End:
|6 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
We will be live-streaming this service. Please go to our website and click in the upper right hand corner on Webcast. You can do this up to 10 minutes before the service.
We will also extend the open visitation to Friday, April 3, 2020, from 9 am to 1:00 pm
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Donald "Don" Patterson, 89, Villisca, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.