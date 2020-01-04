|Service:
| Graveside
|Name:
| Donald Schenck
|Pronunciation:
| Skenck
|Age:
| 74
|From:
| Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|
|Day and Date:
| Tuesday - January 7, 2020
|Time:
| 2:00 PM
|Location:
| Grandview Cemetery - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Tuesday - January 7, 2020
|Visitation Start:
| 12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
| 1:30 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
| To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
| Grandview Cemetery - Sidney, IA
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com