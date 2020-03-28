Donald Pace
Service:Private Family Funeral
Name:Donald W. Pace Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Visitation Start:12 PM
Visitation End:

7 PM

Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children's Hospital in Donald's name.  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Bedford City Cemetery
Notes:

Due to COVID-19 we ask that you keep your visit brief and help us keep occupancy at 10 people.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  