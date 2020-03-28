|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Donald W. Pace Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12 PM
|Visitation End:
7 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children's Hospital in Donald's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Bedford City Cemetery
|Notes:
Due to COVID-19 we ask that you keep your visit brief and help us keep occupancy at 10 people.
Donald W. Pace Sr., 96, Bedford, Iowa
