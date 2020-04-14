Donis F. White, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Private Family Interment
|Name:
|Donis F. White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donis' name may be directed to the Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran Church or AseraCare Hospice of Council Bluffs.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Donis passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
