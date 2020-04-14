Donis F. White, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Private Family Interment
Name:Donis F. White
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donis' name may be directed to the Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran Church or AseraCare Hospice of Council Bluffs.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:Donis passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.