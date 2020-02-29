Donna Burns
Service:Funeral
Name:Donna Burns
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
Memorials:May be directed to Village Care Center ~ Maryville, Missouri or Vintage Park ~ Lenox, Iowa  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  