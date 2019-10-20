|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Donna Hicks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Pacific Junction, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 26, 2019
|Time:
|2:30 PM
|Location:
|Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to Bloom Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Donna passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha on October 18, 2019. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com