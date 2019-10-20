Donna Hicks
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Donna Hicks
Age: 86
From: Pacific Junction, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood, IA
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to Bloom Senior Center
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Donna passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha on October 18, 2019.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com