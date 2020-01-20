|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Donna Mae McLaren
|92
|Atlantic, Iowa
|longtime Cumberland & Massena, Iowa resident
|Saturday, January 25, 2020
|11 a.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Friday, January 24, 2020
|4:30 p.m.
|6:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Donna Mae McLaren, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, and former longtime Cumberland-Massena resident died peacefully Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements.