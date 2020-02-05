|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dorthy Fluke
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|until service time at 2 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.