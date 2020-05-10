Doug Kralik
Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Doug Kralik
Pronunciation:Kray - lik
Age:69
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Carl Cemetery
Notes:

Doug passed away Friday evening in Marshalltown at the Accura Nurshing Home. Due to Covid-19 the family will have a memorial service later this summer.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

