Service:Graveside Services and Burial
Name:Dr. Robert O. Rowlette
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 19, 2020
Time:1:00pm
Location:Maitland, Missouri Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 19, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00am
Visitation End:12:00pm
Memorials:Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care House or the Alzheimers Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 