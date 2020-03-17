Service: Graveside Services and Burial
Name: Dr. Robert O. Rowlette
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020
Time: 1:00pm
Location: Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00am
Visitation End: 12:00pm
Memorials: Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care House or the Alzheimers Association.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri
Notes: 