Duane Hart, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Private Family Memorial
|Name:
|Duane Hart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|At A Later Date
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Christ Point Baptist Church in Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Duane passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Azria Health Care in Clarinda. Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
