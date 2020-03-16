Duane Hart, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Private Family Memorial
Name:Duane Hart 
Age:76
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:At A Later Date
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Christ Point Baptist Church in Shenandoah 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Duane passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Azria Health Care in Clarinda.  Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.