|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Duane Kahl
|Pronunciation:
|call
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Mineola Cemetery
|Notes:
Duane passed away January 20, 2020 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com