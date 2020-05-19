|Service:
|Drive-Thru Visitation
|Name:
|Dwayne Rollins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Griswold, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial - Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Dwayne passed away on May 16, 2020. The family will greet people as they drive by. Condolences and memories may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Dwayne Rollins, 81, Griswold, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.