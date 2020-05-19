Dwayne Rollins
Service: Drive-Thru Visitation
Name: Dwayne Rollins
Age: 81
From: Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020
Visitation Start: 4:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Cemetery: Private family burial - Carson Cemetery
Dwayne passed away on May 16, 2020. The family will greet people as they drive by. Condolences and memories may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com